Brent Grant shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Brent Grant hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Grant hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to even for the round.

After a 216 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Grant chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grant to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Grant had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grant to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Grant hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Grant's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Grant to 1 over for the round.