  • Brent Grant shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brent Grant makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Brent Grant sinks birdie putt at AT&T Pebble Beach

