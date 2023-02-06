Brendon Todd shoots 7-under 65 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 2nd at 15 under with Brandon Wu; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Todd hit his 227 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

Todd missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Todd chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

After a 222 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Todd chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Todd's 130 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Todd had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 7 under for the round.