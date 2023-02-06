Brandon Wu delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Brandon Wu hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Wu finished his day tied for 2nd at 15 under with Brendon Todd; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Brandon Wu missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Brandon Wu to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wu hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Wu hit his 101 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 5 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Wu chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 6 under for the round.