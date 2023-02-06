Ben Martin shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ben Martin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Martin had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Martin's 198 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Martin to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Martin's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Martin hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.