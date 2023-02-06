Beau Hossler shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Beau Hossler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 11th at 11 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hossler had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Hossler missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hossler to 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Hossler hit a tee shot 102 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hossler's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 under for the round.