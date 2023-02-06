Augusto Núñez shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Augusto Núñez hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Núñez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to 3 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Núñez hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Núñez hit his 193 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Núñez to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Núñez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to even-par for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Núñez hit a tee shot 108 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.

Núñez got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Núñez to even for the round.