Andrew Novak putts well in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Andrew Novak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Novak finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Andrew Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Andrew Novak to even for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Novak chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Novak had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Novak hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Novak chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Novak to 2 under for the round.