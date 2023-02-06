Alex Smalley putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Alex Smalley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 65th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Alex Smalley scored a triple bogey on the 580-yard par-5 fifth. Getting on the green in 6 and two putting, bringing Alex Smalley to 3 over for the day.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Smalley's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Smalley's 134 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Smalley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.