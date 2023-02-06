Adam Schenk shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Adam Schenk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Schenk's 88 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Schenk's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

After a 230 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.