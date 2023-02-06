Adam Long comes back from a rocky start in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Long finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 18 under; Brandon Wu and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Adam Long's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Long had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Long's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Long chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.