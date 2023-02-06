Aaron Baddeley shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 39th at 5 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 15 under; Peter Malnati and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Beau Hossler, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Baddeley's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Baddeley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Baddeley to 1 under for the round.