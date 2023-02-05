Zac Blair shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Zac Blair hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 108th at 3 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

Blair tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Blair at even for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Blair had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Blair's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Blair chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to 4 over for the round.