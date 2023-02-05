William McGirt shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

William McGirt hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 128th at 6 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, McGirt's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, McGirt chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, McGirt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, McGirt's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 233 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, McGirt chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, McGirt tee shot went 112 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, McGirt had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.