Vincent Norrman shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Vincent Norrman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Norrman finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Norrman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

Norrman got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to even-par for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Norrman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Norrman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Norrman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

Norrman tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Norrman to 2 over for the round.