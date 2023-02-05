Viktor Hovland putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Viktor Hovland hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-5 second, Viktor Hovland's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hovland's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

Hovland tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Hovland had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 178-yard par-3 green 17th, Hovland suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.