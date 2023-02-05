Tyson Alexander shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tyson Alexander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Alexander finished his day tied for 32nd at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

Alexander got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Alexander to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Alexander chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Alexander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

At the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Alexander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Alexander to even for the round.

Alexander tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Alexander to 1 over for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Alexander chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Alexander chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.