Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Troy Merritt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

At the par-5 14th, Merritt chipped in his fourth shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Merritt had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Merritt's his second shot went 21 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Merritt's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Merritt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

At the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Merritt's his second shot went 29 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.