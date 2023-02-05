Thomas Detry shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Thomas Detry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Detry finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Detry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Detry to even for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Detry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Detry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Detry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to even for the round.

Detry got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 1 over for the round.