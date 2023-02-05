Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ted Potter, Jr. hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 115th at 4 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Potter, Jr.'s his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.