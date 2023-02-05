Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Taylor Pendrith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 32nd at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Pendrith's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Pendrith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Pendrith to 1 under for the round.