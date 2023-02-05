Seamus Power shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Seamus Power hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Power hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Power hit his 117 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 2 under for the round.

At the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Power got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Power to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Power's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.