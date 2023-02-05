Ryan Palmer rebounds from poor front in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Palmer finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

Ryan Palmer got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Palmer's 98 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Palmer hit his 86 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Palmer's tee shot went 104 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Palmer had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Palmer's 79 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Palmer's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Palmer hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.