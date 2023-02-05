Peter Malnati shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Peter Malnati hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 2nd at 11 under with Kurt Kitayama; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

At the 390-yard par-4 11th, after his drive went to the native area Malnati stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Malnati hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Malnati had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 6 under for the round.

Malnati tee shot went 156 yards to the left rough and his approach went 55 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 5 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Malnati hit a tee shot 113 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 6 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 5 under for the round.