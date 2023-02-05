MJ Daffue shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, MJ Daffue hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 32nd at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Daffue's 77 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Daffue hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Daffue to 2 under for the round.

Daffue got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Daffue to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 11th, Daffue chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Daffue's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 13th, Daffue chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Daffue chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.