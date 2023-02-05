Maverick McNealy shoots 2-over 38 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Maverick McNealy hit 4 of 7 fairways and 5 of 9 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 144th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 13th, McNealy's 168 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.