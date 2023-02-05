-
-
Maverick McNealy shoots 2-over 38 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 05, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 05, 2023
-
Interviews
Maverick McNealy recalls playing at Pebble Beach to celebrate 16th birthday
Prior to the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, California native Maverick McNealy recalls playing the Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time after fine-tuning his putting skills on the practice putting green throughout his childhood. After years of playing golf in the Pebble Beach area, McNealy finally secured a tee time on the golf course as a gift to celebrate his 16th birthday
In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Maverick McNealy hit 4 of 7 fairways and 5 of 9 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 144th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 13th, McNealy's 168 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
-
-