Matt Kuchar shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 88th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Kuchar chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Kuchar's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kuchar had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Kuchar hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.