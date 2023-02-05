Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Fitzpatrick had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 7 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Fitzpatrick chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 over for the round.