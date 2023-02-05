Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 32nd at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard hit a tee shot 113 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hubbard hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Hubbard had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.