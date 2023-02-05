Marcel Siem posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Marcel Siem hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Siem finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Marcel Siem had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Marcel Siem to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Siem's 73 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Siem to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Siem hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Siem to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Siem had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Siem to 4 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Siem reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Siem to 5 under for the round.