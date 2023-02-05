Lanto Griffin putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Lanto Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 213 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Griffin hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.