Kevin Roy shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kevin Roy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Roy finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Roy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Roy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Roy had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roy to 4 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Roy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Roy to 3 under for the round.