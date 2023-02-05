Kevin Kisner putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kevin Kisner hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Kevin Kisner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kisner's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Kisner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.