Kevin Chappell finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Chappell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Chappell's 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

Chappell hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Chappell's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even for the round.