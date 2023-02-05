Keith Mitchell shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day in 4th at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; and Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Mitchell had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Mitchell's 78 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Mitchell's his second shot went 20 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.