Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Bramlett had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Bramlett's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Bramlett's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.