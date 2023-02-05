  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Joseph Bramlett sinks 15-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the third round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.