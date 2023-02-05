Jordan Spieth shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 59th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-5 second, Spieth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Spieth's his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

Spieth hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.