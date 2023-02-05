Jonathan Byrd shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 88th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Byrd had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Byrd's tee shot went 192 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 2 over for the round.