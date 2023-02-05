John Pak shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

John Pak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pak finished his day tied for 108th at 3 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 10th, Pak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Pak hit his 261 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Pak to 1 under for the round.

Pak his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pak to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Pak had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pak to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Pak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 2 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Pak's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to 2 under for the round.

Pak got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pak to 1 under for the round.