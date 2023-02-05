Joel Dahmen finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to even-par for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Dahmen's 145 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.