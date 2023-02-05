James Hahn shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 13th, Hahn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Hahn at 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Hahn hit an approach shot from 213 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hahn had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 fifth green, Hahn suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hahn at 2 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.