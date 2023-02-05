Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 88th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Norlander's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Norlander's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Norlander chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.