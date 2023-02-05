Harrison Endycott shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Harrison Endycott hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Endycott finished his day tied for 115th at 4 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

Endycott got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Endycott to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Endycott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Endycott to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Endycott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Endycott chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Endycott to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Endycott got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Endycott to 3 over for the round.