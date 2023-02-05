Garrick Higgo shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Garrick Higgo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 32nd at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 220 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 first, Higgo chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Higgo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.

Higgo got a double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Higgo hit his 117 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.