Garett Reband shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Garett Reband hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Reband finished his day tied for 135th at 10 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Reband's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Reband hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reband at 2 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Reband got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reband to 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Reband hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reband to 2 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Reband chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reband to 1 over for the round.