Erik van Rooyen shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Erik van Rooyen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, van Rooyen's 156 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, van Rooyen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van Rooyen at 1 over for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, van Rooyen tee shot went 191 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 114 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, van Rooyen had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, van Rooyen's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.