Dylan Frittelli putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dylan Frittelli hit 5 of 8 fairways and 4 of 10 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day in 153rd at 10 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Dylan Frittelli's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Frittelli chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.