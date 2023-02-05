Doc Redman rebounds from poor front in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Doc Redman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Redman finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

Doc Redman got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Doc Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Redman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to 2 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Redman hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Redman's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Redman had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

Redman missed the green on his first shot on the 178-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.