Dean Burmester shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dean Burmester hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 43rd at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 11th, Burmester's 78 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Burmester's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 13th, Burmester chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

Burmester got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burmester to 3 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Burmester hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burmester at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burmester had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burmester to 3 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Burmester hit a tee shot 112 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 2 over for the round.