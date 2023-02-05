David Lingmerth shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, David Lingmerth hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Lingmerth's 109 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Lingmerth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

Lingmerth got a double bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Lingmerth hit his 75 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.