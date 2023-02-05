Danny Willett finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Danny Willett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 59th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Willett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Willett's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Willett missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 26 yards for birdie. This moved Willett to even for the round.